IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in super over, book playoff berth

Mumbai Indians booked their place in the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over at the Wankhede stadium on Friday.

Mumbai are currently placed at the second position in the league standings with 16 points, whereas SRH are placed at the fourth position with 12 points.

Chasing a score of 163, SRH got off to a flying start as their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill scored 40 runs in the first four overs.

But their exploits were cut short as Jasprit Bumrah gave Mumbai much-needed breakthroughs by dismissing Saha (25) and Guptill (15), reducing SRH to 57 for two in the sixth over.

SRH captain Kane Williamson (3) once again failed to make his presence felt as he was dismissed cheaply by Krunal Pandya in the seventh over.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched a brief 33-run stand but their stay was cut short as Krunal dismissed Shankar (12) at a time when SRH required 65 runs off 40 balls to win.

But Pandey kept playing in his trademark style with the support of Mohammad Nabi. The duo gave SRH some firepower in the death overs.

With 7 runs required off the final ball, Pandey hit a six and the match went to the super over.

In the super over, SRH were able to score just eight runs and Mumbai made light work of the target, chasing down the total in just three balls.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock`s knock of 69 runs off just 58 deliveries enabled Mumbai Indians to post 162 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bat first.

Mumbai got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and de Kock hammered the visitors with regular boundaries in the opening two overs.

But Hyderabad came back into the match as pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed dismissed skipper Sharma (24) in the sixth over of the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat at number three and he, along with de Kock, ensured that the team does not lose momentum in the middle overs. The duo stitched together a partnership of 54 runs, raising the team`s hopes of posting a challenging total in front of the visitors.

However, SRH managed to dismiss Yadav (23) and Ewin Lewis (1) in quick succession, reducing the team to 91 for three in the 13th over. Yadav was dismissed by Ahmed whereas Lewis was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nabi.

Hardik Pandya (18) was not able to repeat his heroics from the last match against KKR and he was sent back to the pavilion by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over of the innings.

De Kock, however, kept the momentum going and ensured that the team posts a challenging total on the board.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4 whereas Mumbai Indians will face the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 5.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/6 (MK Pandey 71*, Mohammad Nabi 31, HH Pandya 2-20) and Mumbai Indians 162/5 (Q de Kock 69*, SA Yadav 23, KK Ahmed 3-42).

Super over score: Mumbai Indians 9/0 defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/2.