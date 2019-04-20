IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Rajasthan: How the action unfolded

Skipper Steve Smith smashed an unbeaten knock of 59 while young batsman Riyan Parag well-supported him with a 43-run knock as Rajasthan beat Mumbai by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) return-leg fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai posted a respectable total of 161 for five in their stipulated 20 overs, thanks to Quinton de Kock's 65-run knock.

In reply, Smith and Parag shone with the bat, while Sanju Samson also scored a significant knock of 35 runs to help Rajasthan chase down the target with five balls to spare.

Here are the latest updates:

# Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 5 wickets! Rajasthan 162/5 (19.1 overs)

# Wicket! Ashton Turner came to bat in and he was caught by Bumrah for a golden duck. Rajasthan now need nine runs off 12 balls. Rajasthan 153/5 (18.1 overs)

# Wicket! Smith clipped away a length ball from Hardik Pandya to the left of the deep midwicket. After completing a single, Smith (57) and Parag (43) stepped out to take the second as Cutting collected the ball and threw it towards Pandya who took the bail off to remove the Indian. Rajasthan 153/4 (18 overs)

# FIFTY! Smith has completed his IPL half-century off just 41 balls. He achieved the feat by notching two runs off the fifth delivery of the 17th over from Jasprit Bumrah. Rajasthan now need 17 runs from 18 balls. Rajasthan 145/3 (17 overs)

# Rajasthan 137/3 (16 overs)

# 15 runs off the last two overs. Pandya was smashed by Parag for two back-to-back boundaries in the fourth and fifth delivery of the 14th over. Smith and Parag are currently standing strong and are batting at their respective scores of 41 and 34 as Rajasthan now need 44 runs off 36 balls. Rajasthan 118/3 (14 overs)

# Rajasthan 103/3 (12 overs)

# 13 runs off the last two overs, including a boundary each to Smith and Parag. Rajasthan now need 72 runs from 60 balls. Rajasthan 90/3 (10 overs)

# Riyan Parag is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Chahar strikes twice to remove Samson and Ben Stokes for 35 and duck, respectively. While Samson was caught by Pollard at long-on, Stokes was bowled out by Chahar off the final delivery of the eight over. Rajasthan 77/3 (8 overs)

# Markande comes into the attack!

# Rajasthan 60/1 (6 overs)

# Skipper Steve Smith is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Chahar bowled a full delivery off stump as Rahane (12) came forward and pulled it towards cover, only to see Yadav grab a catch. Rajasthan 44/1 (4 overs)

# Pandya brothers bowled quite expensive first two overs as they conceded 24 runs to Rajasthan, including five boundaries. Rahane opened his account by driving the third delivery off the back foot to deep point for a single, while Samson got off the mark by sending the very next delivery of the first over towards deep midwicket. Rajasthan 24/0 (2 overs)

# Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson have walked down the crease to begin Rajasthan's chase. Hardik Pandya begins the proceedings for Mumbai.

# Innings Break!

# Mumbai set 162-run target for Rajasthan. Mumbai 161/5 (20 overs)

# 24 runs off the last two overs, including a six and two boundaries, as Pandya (23) and Cutting (6) helped Mumbai cross the 150-run mark. Mumbai 152/4 (19 overs)

# Ben Cutting comes to bat for Mumbai!

# Wicket! Pollard was caught by Unadkat in the fifth delivery of the 17th over. The Mumbai batsman departs for 10 runs. Mumbai 128/4 (17 overs)

# Kieron Pollard is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! De Kock (65) sliced the third delivery of the 15th over high in the air, but didn't get enough distance as the ball went straight into the waiting hands of Ben Stokes at long-on. Mumbai 112/3 (15 overs)

# Hardik Pandya is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Binny strikes for Rajasthan. Suryakumar Yadav (34) miscued a hook off a Binny bouncer as Dhawal Kulkarni ran towards his right from a fine leg boundary to take a simple catch. Mumbai 109/2 (14 overs)

# Mumbai 102/1 (13 overs)

# FIFTY! Quinton De Kock has brought up his IPL half-century off just 34 balls. He achieved the feat by hitting a short delivery from Dhawal Kulkarni in the 10th over down to fine leg for four runs. Mumbai 87/1 (11 overs)

# Riyan Parag and Binny continued into the attack and they conceded 19 runs combined in the last two overs, including a boundary and a six. De Kock (43) is approaching towards his half-century, while Yadav (18) is looking settled in the middle. Mumbai 72/1 (9 overs)

# 15 runs off the last two overs. De Kock (36) continues to stand strong at the crease and looking to stitch a stand with Suryakumar Yadav (6) after losing opener Rohit early. Mumbai 53/1 (7 overs)

# Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack!

# Mumbai 38/1 (5 overs)

# Jofra Archer gets the ball!

# Gopal missed a great chance to bag another wicket in his very first over when De Kock was dropped at long-on. The South African attempted to slice the last delivery over the top, but didn't get enough distance as Jofra Archer dove forward but missed the chance at long-on. Mumbai 13/1 (3 overs)

# Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Shreyas Gopal was introduced into the attack and he struck in the very first over by removing Rohit for five. The Mumbai skipper pushed the third delivery of the third over with hard hands but got an inside edge into his pad as the ball went back to Gopal. Mumbai 11/1 (2.3 overs)

# Stuart Binny bowled a good tight over, conceding three runs to Mumbai. De Kock got off the mark by whipping the second delivery over midwicket for two runs, while Rohit is yet to open his account. Mumbai 3/0 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to open the innings for Mumbai. Stuart Binny to open the attack for Rajasthan.

# Mumbai have made one change in their Playing XI. Mayank Markande replaces Jayant Yadav. For Rajasthan, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes and Riyan Parag have called in, while Jos Buttler, Ish Sodhi and Rahul Tripathi are out for Mumbai clash.

# Meanwhile, Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan skipper.

# Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Ashton Turner, Ben Stokes Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ben Cutting, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

# Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl first in IPL tie!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Team Rajasthan will look to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they host Mumbai in a return-leg fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Though Rajasthan are coming into the clash following a 12-run defeat at the hands Punjab, they would take inspiration from their four-wicket win over Mumbai and look to complete a double against Sharma's side.

However, Rajasthan have a poor record at home turf, having lost three out of four matches they have played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Rahane's side, who are currently languishing down to the second last position in the IPL standings, will head into the clash aiming to bring their campaign back on track with a much-needed win over Mumbai.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a 40-run win over Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday.

Sharma's side are now standing at the second position on the point table, with six wins from nine matches.

The three-time former champions will look to take avenge of their home defeat against Rajasthan and inch closer to the playoff berth.

The two sides have faced each other 22 times in the Indian T20 League, with Mumbai emerging out victorious on 11 occasions while Rajasthan registering victory 10 times.

The two teams are as follows:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Joffre Archer, Jos Butler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Steve Smith (c), Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff.