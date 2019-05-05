IPL 2019, Punjab vs Chennai: Latest Updates

Team Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Kolkata as they face off against Chennai in the 55th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai, who have already booked their place in the playoffs of the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to finish at the top spot in the point table when they face Punjab in their final round-robin match of the tournament at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions Chennai, who were briefly dropped to the second spot in the IPL standings, surged back to the numero-uno position after clinching a huge 80-run triumph over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi in their last game.

Chennai now have 18 points from 13 games they have played so far and will look to clinch a victory against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab in order to maintain their dominance at the top of the Indian T20I league table.

The two teams are as follows:

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With PTI Inputs)