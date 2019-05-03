close

IPL 2019

IPL 2019, Punjab vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Team Punjab take on Kolkata in the 52nd match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday.

IPL 2019, Punjab vs Kolkata: Latest Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Team Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Hyderabad as they face off against Kolkata in the 52nd match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

Staring at elimination, two-time champions Kolkata and Punjab will lock horns in a battle of survival in Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The two teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win to keep alive their remote playoff chances. 

Both Kolkata and Punjab have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.

Both Kolkata and Punjab had a decent outing in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase.

Teams (from): 

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With PTI Inputs)

 

