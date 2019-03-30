IPL 2019, Punjab vs Mumbai: Latest Updates

Team Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to bounce back and register a win in their first home clash against Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma.

Here are the latest updates:

# Chris Gayle needs 2 sixes to become the first batsman to hit 300 sixes in the IPL!

# The first match of the doubleheader on Saturday is between Team Punjab and Mumbai who have recorded a win apiece in the IPL this year!

A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Team Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai on Saturday.

With the tournament still in its early stages and the two teams having won a game each, the balance is not tilted in anyone's favour and the Saturday's tie is expected to be a keenly fought one.

The two rival sides boast of some star players in their line-up and each team will hope to deliver an effective performance when it matters.

Teams (From):

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock.

(With PTI Inputs)