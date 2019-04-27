IPL 2019, Rajasthan vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Team Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Chennai as they face off against Rajasthan in the 45th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Rajasthan have not won two consecutive matches this season!

# David Warner is the leading run scorer in this edition of the IPL with 574 runs!

Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

At this stage, Rajasthan are more affected than Hyderabad with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, who have left for England to join the World Cup camp.

Hyderabad will surely miss the services of their destructive opener Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner.

Squads:

Rajasthan: Steve Smith (captain), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

