IPL 2019, Rajasthan vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Team Rajasthan, led by Ajinkya Rahane, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Team Punjab in their opening clash of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Dhawal Kulkarni gave the breakthrough to Rajasthan as early as in the very first over. Kulkarni bowled a length ball outside off and KL Rahul (4) got an outside edge of the bat as Buttler dived to his right to take a good catch. Punjab 6/1 (1 over)

# KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have walked down the crease to open the innings for Punjab. Dhawal Kulkarni to begin the proceedings for Rajasthan.

# Lineups:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Poorna, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (capt), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot

# Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss, opts to bowl first against Punjab.

# The toss is all set to take in a few minutes.

A day after David Warner began his redemption journey, former Australian skipper Steve Smith will also look to make a positive return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he plays for Team Rajasthan in their opening match of the 12th edition of the tournament against Punjab on Monday.

Smith and Warner missed that 2018 IPL after being handed a year-long ban for their involvement in the massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during the four-match Test series in South Africa in March last year.

Smith, who is yet to recover fully from an elbow injury which he sustained during the Big Bash League (BBL) late last year, will look to come up with some good performances ahead of the ICC World Cup, which is to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

Heading into 2019 Indian T20 league, Rajasthan will look to pick their second title, while Team Punjab will be keen to snap the deadlock and create history by lifting their maiden title this season.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan will rely on their strong batting line-up featuring Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and the captain himself to name a few.

Meanwhile, Punjab's batting unit also look dangerous with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal being there in the team.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will lead their bowling attack.

The two squads are as follows:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Lokesh Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller.

(With PTI inputs)