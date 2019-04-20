IPL 2019: Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan captain

In a big move, Rajasthan have sacked captain Ajinkya Rahane and replaced him with Steve Smith for the remainder of the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Announcing the news, Rajasthan said that the Australian batsman has been a part of the leadership team within Rajasthan and, therefore, they have decided to rope him as the new skipper as a part of a small restructuring process to secure the results required to climb up the table.

"Ajinkya Rahane did a fantastic job in leading the team to the playoffs last year, however, the franchise now thinks a fresh approach is needed to bring their 2019 campaign back on track," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rajasthan as saying.

"Steve has always been part of the leadership team within RR and Rahane will continue to be a key voice in the side, therefore the Royals see this as a small restructuring process to secure the results required to move up the table," the statement from the team further added.

Rajasthan are currently languishing down to the second last position in the IPL standings, having won just two out of the eight games they have played so far.

The Steve Smith-led side now have to win at least five of their remaining six matches if they need to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs of the tournament.