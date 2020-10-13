IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra believes this batsman will get India call-up before end of 2020

Former India opener Aakash Chopra on Monday (October 12) said that Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav will become a part of the Indian cricket team before the end of 2020.

Suryakumar has been batting superbly in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and he has scored 233 runs in 7 matches at an average of 38.83 so far. Yadav has scored these runs at a healthy strike rate of 155.33.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav was the game-changer in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The manner in which he is batting, whether you see his shots over the covers or his flicks or his cut shots," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

"The icing on the cake with cherry on top was the flick he played of Rabada’s bowling for a six. My jaw dropped after watching that six. I said that this player should play for India. I am saying that before the end of 2020, he will be a part of the Indian team and I feel he will also play matches for the Indian team. This is a voice that is coming from my heart for this player and hopefully, that happens," he added.

Yadav has always been a consistent performer in the IPL and it will not be wrong to say that he has improved a lot as a middle-order batsman during the last two seasons of IPL.

His ability to score quick runs helped Mumbai Indians in the game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday as he added 46 runs in no time with Quinton de Kock after the early dismissal of opener Rohit Sharma. By the time Yadav was dismissed, match was in MI's grasp as they needed only 33 runs in 30 balls to win the two points.

MI are scheduled to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).