IPL 2020: Adam Zampa reveals WhatsApp message from Virat Kohli that made him comfortable on Day 1 at RCB

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa got to know India skipper Virat Kohli closely at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli, who is also the captain of RCB, did his best to make Zampa comfortable in a new setting.

Appreciating Kohli for his friendly nature, Zampa revealed that on the very first day, Kohli made him feel right at home – like they had known each other for years.

"It was the first day I arrived [and] he WhatsApped me. I didn't have his number. He made it as if we've known each other forever," Zampa was quoted in The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 28-year-old further disclosed that Kohli even gave him a voucher for a vegan restaurant on the first day itself.

"Zamps, here's the $15 off voucher at a vegan restaurant from Deliveroo. It's a really good restaurant," read the message that Kohli sent to Zampa on Day 1.

Earlier, the Aussie spinner had also said that while Kohli was a competitive beast on the field, he was a completely chilled out guy outside.

While Zampa played just three games for RCB in IPL 2020, he had a good time around the team. Talking further about Kohli, Zampa remarked that Kohli is a jovial fellow, who loves to have a good laugh.

"Once he's off the park, he's the most chilled guy. He's watching YouTube clips on the bus, he'll laugh out loud. There was a cricket clip recently from cricket.com.au, there was a funny run out, he was laughing about it for three weeks' straight. He loves holding onto jokes like that," said Zampa.

The duo even bonded over topics such as coffee and travelling.

"One night he took me aside and talked to me about his travels through Nepal. He's always talking to me about his new coffee machine. He's a pretty normal bloke. The one thing you take away from spending time with those guys is they're as much of a human being as you are," Zampa said.

Zampa and Kohli will keep their budding friendship aside as India takes on Australia in a highly anticipated series that begins from November 27.