IPL 2020: After 100 games with Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane to play for Delhi Capitals

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was Rajasthan Royals’ most-capped player, will now play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a successful trade from the franchise.

"Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals’ most-capped player will now move to Delhi Capitals following a successful trade," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

Rahane, who captained Rajasthan in 24 matches and represented them in 100 IPL games from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019, was also their top run-getter in the lucrative T20I tournament.

He notched up 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike rate of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals besides smashing 17 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande and bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia to Rajasthan Royals for the next season.

After the 12th season of the IPL, Markande was traded to Delhi Capitals by Mumbai Indians.

Tewatia, on the other hand, began his IPL career with Rajasthan in 2014, when he was bought for Rs 10 lakhs. He also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and settling with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019.

The 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament is slated to take place from March 23, 2020 to May 12, 2020.