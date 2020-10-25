IPL 2020: All-round Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets

Dubai: After three consecutive losses, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (October 25, 2020) finally won a match and defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The first encounter of the Super Sunday's double-header in the match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 witnessed CSK putting an all-round performance and winning their fourth match of this season.

The RCB skipper Virat Kohli who opted to bat first had a chance to move to the top of the points table but his team was restricted to 145-6 by CSK bowlers. Openers Aaron Finch (15 off 11) and Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 21) couldn't provide the start RCB needed and were sent back to the pavilion by the seventh over. Following their wickets, Kohli (50 off 43) and AB de Villiers (39 off 36) stiched an 82-run partnership and were looking towards a big total but were dismissed in quick succession.



FIFTY @imVkohli brings up his 39th IPL half-century. This is the joint second-most in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yOooRA2lbo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

RCB then lost 4 wickets in the last three overs and could only manage 145-6 in 20 overs.

For CSK, the 22-year old Sam Curran picked up three wickets, while Deepak Chahar grabbed two.

In reply, Chennai openers Faf du Plessis and man of the match Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a flying start before the South African was removed in the sixth over. Faf scored 25 in 13 deliveries that included two fours and two sixes.



Gaikwad (65* off 51) then held a 50-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (39 off 27) and made sure his team keeps the playoffs hopes alive.

This was the second time RCB and CSK met in this season and their last contest witnessed Bangalore riding on their skipper's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to crush Chennai by 37 runs.

While RCB remain on the third spot, CSK have moved up to the seventh position.

Brief scores:

RCB 145-6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39; Sam Curran 3-19) lost to CSK 150-2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65, Ambati Rayudu 39; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-21)

