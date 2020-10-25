Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 44: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first encounter of the Super Sunday's double-header where the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While the Virat Kohli-led RCB is heading into the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK is still struggling at the very bottom of the points table after a humiliating defeat against the Mumbai Indians.

This is the second time RCB and CSK are meeting in this season and their last contest witnessed Bangalore riding on their skipper's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to crush Chennai by 37 runs.

RCB that's on the third spot in the points table with 7 wins in 10 matches will try to cement its place in the playoffs, whereas, CSK with just 3 wins in 11 matches will look forward to not end the tournament as an 8th-ranked side.

This is to be noted that RCB have played 8 games at this venue and have won 5. CSK, on the other hand, have played 7 and won 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

