हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

MI vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 45: Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 45 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 25, 2020 - 19:17
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 45 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is occupying the top spot in the IPL 2020 standings with seven victories from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh spot in the eight-team table with four wins from 11 games.

Mumbai Indians are coming into the clash on the back of a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while Smith's team is heading into the match after slumping to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous clash.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 79 and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul guided Mumbai Indians to a 57-run victory over the Rajasthan franchise.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 24 matches, with MI maintaining a 12-11 lead over RR.

Here are the live updates:

25 October 2020, 18:57 PM

The toss for second clash between MI and RR will take place shortly.  

  • 78,64,811Confirmed
  • 1,18,534Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M3S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; October 25, 2020