MI vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 45: Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 45 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is occupying the top spot in the IPL 2020 standings with seven victories from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh spot in the eight-team table with four wins from 11 games.

Mumbai Indians are coming into the clash on the back of a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while Smith's team is heading into the match after slumping to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous clash.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 79 and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul guided Mumbai Indians to a 57-run victory over the Rajasthan franchise.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 24 matches, with MI maintaining a 12-11 lead over RR.

