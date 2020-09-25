IPL 2020: All-round Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a half-century before the Delhi Capitals bowlers came to the fore to help their side thrash Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs in their second match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Asked to bat first by the CSK, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan provided a perfect start to the Delhi Capitals by stitching a 94-run stand.

En route to the partnership, Shaw also brought up his fifth half-century of the IPL and first of the ongoing season off just 35 deliveries.

Dhawan (35) and Shaw (64) both fell in quick succession off Piyush Chawla's deliveries.

After the duo's dismissal, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant notched up an unbeaten knock of 37 runs, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed with 22-ball 26 to help Delhi Capitals post a score of 175 for three.

In reply, CSK lost both their openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson cheaply for 10 and 14, respectively inside the Powerplay.

Subsequently, Ruturaj Gaikwad also fell cheaply for five runs before Faf du Plessis (43) and Kedhar Jadhav (26) steadied CSK's innings.

Following the duo's departure, the Dhoni-led side failed to stitch partnerships and were restricted to a score of 131 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 26, while Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel also contributed with two and a wicket, respectively.

CSK will now look to bounce back when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their next clash on October 2, while Delhi Capitals will be keen to continue their momentum when they face the same team on September 29.