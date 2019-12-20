हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020: Complete list of Chennai Super Kings squad

The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from March 23 to May 12. 

IPL 2020: Complete list of Chennai Super Kings squad
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@msdhoni

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla emerged as the most expensive Indian player when Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament. 

CSK also shelled out Rs 5.50 crore to buy England all-rounder Sam Curran, who featured for the Kings XI Punjab in the previous edition of India's lucrative T20 tournament. The English player was the most expensive overseas buy by the Chennai-based franchise this season. 

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was roped in by the three-time IPL franchise at his base price of Rs 2 crore, while Indian left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was sold for Rs 20 lakhs. 

The franchise spent a total of Rs 14.45 crore in the 2020 IPL Player Auction.The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from March 23 to May 12. 

Here is the complete list of CSK squad: 

Retained:  MS Dhoni (captain), Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson 

New Players: Sam Curran (5.5 Crore); Piyush Chawla (6.75 Crore); Josh Hazlewood (2 Crore); R Sai Kishore (20 lakh)

