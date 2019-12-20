हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL Auction 2020

IPL 2020: Complete list of Rajasthan Royals players

The 13th edition of the IPL will take place from March 23 to May 12.

IPL 2020: Complete list of Rajasthan Royals players
Batsman Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Player Auction, was bought by inaugural edition champion Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore in Kolkata on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore and Rs 8 crore in the last two editions of the T20 tournament, saw a massive cut in his pay as he has been purchased for Rs 3 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Besides the duo, the Rajasthan Royals also roped in the Under-19 World Cup pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and  Kartik Tyagi for Rs 2.4 crore and  Rs 2.4 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, the franchise also spent Rs 1 crore each on Australia's Andrew Tye and South Africa's Tom Curran.

A total of 11 players were retained, while 11 were purchased at this year's auction. The 13th edition of the IPL will take place from March 23 to May 12.

The full list of Rajasthan Royals players for 2020 IPL is as follows:

Retained:  Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra

Traded in:  Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia

New Players:  Robin Uthappa ( Rs 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat ( Rs 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal ( Rs 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat ( Rs 80 lakh), Akash Singh ( Rs 20 lakh), Kartik Tyagi ( Rs 1.3 crore), David Miller ( Rs 75 lakh), Oshane Thomas ( Rs 50 lakh), Anirudha Joshi ( Rs 20 lakh), Andrew Tye ( Rs 1 crore), Tom Curran ( Rs 1 crore)

 
IPL Auction 2020, IPL 2020, IPL 2020 auction, IPL players auction 2020, Indian Premier League auction, Vivo IPL 2020, Vivo IPL 2020 Auction, rajasthan royals, Cricket
