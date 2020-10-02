IPL 2020: CSK to end contracts with Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, says report

DUBAI: Amid the ongoing IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, it has now emerged that Chennai Super Kings has decided to end all contractual relationship with Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

According to reports, the IPL franchise has not just removed the names of Raina and Harbhajan from its official website but, as per the norm, has also initiated the process of terminating all contractual relationships with both the players.

As per the IPL Auction guidelines in 2018, both Harbhajan & Raina had signed a 3-year deal with the CSK which was expiring with the 2020 season of IPL 2020.

Since both players have opted out of the current IPL tournament, CSK has decided to reportedly move ahead to officially terminate its contracts with the duo.

Raina had signed Rs 11 Crore a year deal with CSK while the former Indian spinner ‘Bhajji’ had inked a Rs 2 Crore annual contract with the team. According to the information, henceforth no salary will be made to the players for the season.

InsideSport report said that CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has not denied the issue of termination of contracts with the players. Without divulging much details, he said. ‘players will only be paid if they play as they are not playing they won’t be paid’.

The termination of the contracts clearly means Raina or Harbhajan are no more CSK’s players. This also means, if for the next season (IPL 2021) BCCI doesn’t organize a player auction because of the paucity of time – Raina and Harbhajan will not have any contract with CSK and may end up sitting out of IPL for one more season.