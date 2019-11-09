close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals trade Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from March 23 and will continue till May 12.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals trade Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab
Official logo

Indian spinner Jagadeesha Suchith is all set to feature for Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a successful move from Delhi Capitals. 

"Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith will represent Kings XI Punjab in the VIVO IPL 2020 following a successful trade by Delhi Capitals," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release. 

Karnataka player Jagadeesha joined Delhi Capitals last year when he replaced injured Harshal Patel, who was ruled out of the 2019 IPL owing to a fracture in his right hand. 

However, Jagadeesha appeared in just one game for the Delhi-based franchise last season, scoring six runs and picking up two wickets.  

Jagadeesha first had a taste of the IPL in 2015 when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians and played 13 games in his debut season.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from March 23 and will continue till May 12.

Tags:
IPL 2020Delhi CapitalsJagadeesha Suchithkings xi punjabCricket
Next
Story

India vs Bangladesh , 3rd T20I: List of records which could be broken

Must Watch

PT23M41S

Reaction of Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief & MP over the verdict of SC on Ayodhya dispute case