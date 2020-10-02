IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham’s stunning catch against Mumbai amazes netizens

New Delhi: In yet another brilliant catch at the IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham pulled off stunner to get rid off Mumbai Indian's skipper Rohit Sharma.

Off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in the 17th over, Rohit lofted the ball to long-off. It was going for six but Maxwell running from widish long off, leapt and took the catch precariously close to the boundry. A fumbling Maxwell managed to latch onto it but the momentum carried him over the ropes. Maxwell parried the ball to James Neesham just in time as he leapt over the ropes.

Though, Maxwell and Neesham's effort fell in vain as Mumbai Indians blasted 104 runs in the last six overs to reach a competitive 191/4. In response, Kings XI Punjab could not get going and some wonderful bowling from bowlers Chahar, Bumrah and Boult saw Mumbai register a victory.

Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer for the KL Rahul-led side with 27-ball 44, followed by opener Mayank Agarwal's 25.

Pollard was declared 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten knock of 20-ball 47 runs.