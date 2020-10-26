हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya comes out in support of 'Black Lives Matter', wins hearts with powerful gesture

West Indies all-rounder and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard responded by raising his right fist. After the match, Pandya even tweeted a picture of himself with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter".

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya comes out in support of &#039;Black Lives Matter&#039;, wins hearts with powerful gesture
IANS photo

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the first player in the ongoing Indian Premier League to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Pandya's gesture came during the game against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

The all-rounder smashed 60 run from just 21 balls. After reaching his half-century in the 19th over, he went down on a knee with his right arm raised to show solidarity with the movement against racism.

West Indies all-rounder and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard responded by raising his right fist. After the match, Pandya even tweeted a picture of himself with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter".

Last week, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderbad, had expressed his disappointment over none of the IPL teams taking a knee in solidarity with the movement, which, he felt, went unnoticed in the league.

"To be honest, I haven't had one conversation up here around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing. "I guess it's for us to re-highlight the importance of it, for people to understand what is happening in the world," Holder had said.

The "taking a knee" gesture started in the West Indies' Test series in England this summer in protest against racism after African-American George Floyd was killed by an on-duty white police officer in Minneapolis.

But the gesture was later discontinued for the subsequent tours of Pakistan and Australia. 

Live TV

Tags:
Hardik PandyaIPL 2020Black Lives MatterHardik Pandya IPL 2020
Next
Story

BCCI committee to pick Indian squads for Australia series today, say sources
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M45S

Ground Report: Election campaign will stop in Bihar today, understand full analysis so far