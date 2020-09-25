हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo of wife Natasa, son Agastya cheering for him

Cricketer Hardik Pandya who recently turned father posted a lovely photo of his wife Natasa and baby boy cheering Hardik's team the Mumbai Indians during the IPL matches. Currently, Hardik is in Dubai as he is playing in the Indian Premier League 2020. 

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo of wife Natasa, son Agastya cheering for him

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya who recently turned father posted a lovely photo of his wife Natasa and baby boy cheering Hardik's team the Mumbai Indians during the IPL matches. Currently, Hardik is in Dubai as he is playing in the Indian Premier League 2020. 

Taking to Instagram, Hardik posted a picture of his wife Natasa and baby boy, Agastya wearing MI team t-shirts and watching IPL on their television. Pandya captioned the picture as "Queen".

SEE PHOTO:

Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya son

The photo was taken while Mumbai Indians were playing Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai finished their innings at 195/5 and managed an emphatic 49-run victory over Kolkata. 

The Indian all rounder's and his ladylove, Natasa Stankovic have been quite active on social media and keep sharing interesting posts and pictures on their instagram handles.

Hardik had announced on Instagram after he proposed to Natasa on a cruise on the first day of 2020.

And on May 31, 2020, the duo put out photos after tying the knot and also announced their pregnancy.

Tags:
Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya son AgastyaIPL 2020
Next
Story

Brett Lee tried hard to revive Cricket legend Dean Jones with CPR moments after he collapsed
  • 58,18,570Confirmed
  • 92,290Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M41S

Weed recovered from TV actor Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande's house, case lodged under NDPS Act