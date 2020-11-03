IPL 2020: Here's what skipper Virat Kohli said after Royal Challengers Bangalore reach playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday (November 2) said after RCB's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals in UAE that the "mindset was a little bit tentative" before the start of the decisive match against DC.

The RCB skipper, however, expressed happiness over the fact that his team succeeded in qualifying for the playoffs and got an opportunity to reach the final of the IPL 2020 on November 10. DC defeated RCB by six wickets on Monday to book a place for the playoffs as well.

"We are happy that we`ve qualified. Top two would`ve been really very nice. But I think we`ve played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative. We have a shot, an opportunity and that`s all we want as a team," Kohli said after the game.

"I`m sure the guys will be excited about what`s ahead for us. We can be more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, we were decent, probably we could have a strong powerplay, which is our strength. If we implement those things, we`ll be at the right end of the result. It`s important to stay positive," he added.

"There are going to be learning along the way, but we are glad that we are through. We`ll have to assess what`s happening. Hopefully, they`ll [Chris Morris] and [Navdeep Saini] be fine by the time we play our next game. And see how they go in the next few days," noted Kohli.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB during the match. RCB scored 152 for seven wickets in 20 overs and the DC succeeded in surpassing the target in 19 overs after losing only four wickets.

DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje was declared 'Man of the Match' for claiming three wickets.