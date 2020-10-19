IPL 2020: Here's why Bumrah, Shami were not allowed to bowl in 2nd Super Over in KXIP vs MI game

Sunday (October 18) was without day the most memorable day in the history of Indian Premier League as the first game of the day between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad went into a Super Over and then Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab repeated the same, rather they outdid KKR and SRH.

The match between MI and KXIP ended in a tie after 40 overs but the drama started after the Super Over too ended in a tie. That's when the new rules came into play and the match went into another Super Over.

Finally, KXIP succeeded in defeating defending champions Mumbai Indian and also earned two crucial points.

Super Over 1:

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled well to keep KXIP to 5 for 2, dismissing Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul in the over.

In response, KXIP fast bowler Mohammed Shami came up with a magical over and did not allow MI to score more than 5 runs. Quinton de Kock of MI was run out in the last ball.

Thus, the Super Over ended in tie and the game went into another Super Over.

Here's where the new 'TIED SUPER OVER' rule framed by International Cricket Council comes into picture.

The rules are:

"21. Any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in the following Super Over.

"22. Any bowler who bowled in the previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bowl in the subsequent Super Over.

"23. In all other ways the procedure for a subsequent Super Over shall be the same as for the initial Super Over."

This meant: Rahul, Pooran and Quinton de Kock were not eligible to bat again as they all were dismissed during the first Super Over.

Bumrah and Shami, who bowled the two Super Overs, were also not allowed to bowl.