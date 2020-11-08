IPL 2020: I don't think I've ever neglected my batting, says Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel

Ahead of the all-important Qualifier 2 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has stated that though he comes to bat lower down the order for his side, he has never ever compromised with his batting.

In an exclusive interview to DNA, Patel was asked if he has neglected his batting while focusing on his bowling.

In reply, the Delhi Capitals player was quick to disagree with the same while asserting that he is an all-rounder who always tries to improve in all-aspects of his game, especially in batting.

Patel didn't stop there and further went on to say that he has always enjoyed batting and has also managed to pull back some crucial knocks both domestically as well as internationally over the past few years.

“I'm an all-rounder who comes to bat lower down the order but I don't think I've ever neglected my batting. I have always been a team player who is ready to take on any role which my team wants me to play, both with the bat and the bowl. Whenever I get the chance to bat, I try to do the best for my team. I have always enjoyed batting and if you see, I've been able to play some crucial knocks over the years both domestically and internationally and I just intend to keep doing that," Patel stated.

"I want to always keep improving in all aspects of my game, and batting is certainly something I focus on. You could see that when we faced Mumbai the other day in Qualifier 1 - Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) and I were striking the ball well, but unfortunately we couldn't be successful,” the 26-year-old added.

Patel might have a poor average as he comes to bat at No.7, he has the third-best strike-rate of 142 among batsmen who have played more than 10 games for the Delhi side.

In the Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, he not only brought up a crucial 33-ball 42 runs but also stitched a 71-run stand with Marcus Stoinis (65) but the duo failed to help Delhi Capitals chase down the 201-run target.

Talking about his performance with the ball in the ongoing season of the lucrative T20 tournament, Axar Patel has managed to bag just eight wickets in 13 matches they have played so far.However, his economy rate of 6.46 is the best in the Delhi Capitals side and third-best overall this season afer Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar.

When quizzed if he has made any changes to his bowling in specific, Patel said tha he has just focused on sticking to his basics and avoided bringing much variations to his bowling.

“I don't believe I have made any major changes with my bowling in specific. However, I have learned a lot in this period from last season to this season. I think I have learned to back my strengths as much as possible. A couple of years back, I used to try a lot of things with my bowling and would always want to go overboard with variations and my pace, but now I'm more focused on sticking to the basics, rather than bringing variations which are out of my merits,” the left-arm leg spin bowler said.

On a related note, the winner of the Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will storm into the final of the cash-rich league where they will meet four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi Capitals will head into the all-important clash after slumping to a 57-run defeat at the hands of the Rohit Sharma-led side in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Thursday.