IPL 2020: Idli beats Vada Pav again, tweets Virender Sehwag as Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 started on Saturday (September 19) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating the defending champions Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After the match, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to laud the perfect start to the cash-rich franchise-based tournament. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets.

Sehwag’s tweet went viral on social media within no time. Sehwag lauded Ambati Rayadu's superb knocks and Faf du Plessis’s two stunning catches that helped Chennai win the opening match. However, for Sehwag, it was Sam Curran's cameo at the end that proved to be the game changer.

"Great start to the IPL. Looks like it's going to be a cracker of a tournament. Rayudu and Du plessis were brilliant but Sam Curran's cameo in the end was the difference.

Idli beats Vada Pav again," he tweeted.

Earlier, Dhoni-led side won the toss and opted to bowl first during the match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Quinton de Kock made a solid start for Mumbai Indians by bringing the side close to 50-run mark after just two overs. However, Rohit (12) and De Kock (33) soon departed in quick successions afte falling victims to Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran in the fifth and sixth over, respectively. Mumbai Indians posted a score of 162 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs.

For Chennai Super Kings, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 38.While Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each, Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla also chipped in with a wicket.

Rayudu (71) and Du Plessis (unbeaten at 58) joined forces and the duo not only smashed a half-century each but also stitched a crucial 115-run stand for the third wicket to help CSK chase down the target in 19.2 overs.

Rayudu was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat.

CSK will next clash with Rajasthan Royals on September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium a day later.