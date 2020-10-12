IPL 2020: Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Tewatia get into a war of words, SRH skipper David Warner cools things down

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag batted superbly to help Rajasthan Royals register an emphatic five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2020 clash on Sunday.

Earlier, SRH captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. SRH scored 158 for 4 in their quota of 20 overs.

In response, Rajasthan lost early wickets and just when it seemed that they were on their way to suffer another defeat, Tewatia and Parag joined hands and turned the tables on SRH. Parag (42*) and Tewatia (45*) batted with an intent to chase down the target with one ball to spare.

But as Rajasthan Royals players were celebrating after the win, the cameras caught a heated argument between Khaleel and Tewatia. It seems that both players were engaged in verbal arguments in the last over. Both Khaleel and Tewatia also exchanged a few heated words on the fourth delivery when there was a run-in between the two.

The feud between the two youngsters continued even after the match as Tewatia said something to Khaleel. SRH skipper David Warner then intervened to settle down the matter. Later, Khaleel was seen talking with Tewatia and he also put arm around Tewatia’s shoulder.

Royals have now won three out of their seven matches played so far and are at sixth place in the points table with 6 points.