IPL 2020

IPL 2020 Match 16: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer hit fifties as DC beat KKR by 18 runs

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a half-century each to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in Match 16 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

The Dinesh Karthik-led side won the toss and asked Delhi to bat first.

Openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan provided a perfect start to the Delhi Capitals by stitching a 56-run stand for the first wicket.

After Dhawan fell victim to Varun Chakravarthy's delivery, Shaw stitched a 73-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer to help Delhi Capitals post a good score of 228 for four.

Shaw ended his innings at 41-ball 66, which was decorated with four boundaries and as many maximums.Iyer, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 38-ball 88, including seven boundaries and six sixes.

For KKR, Andre Russell bagged two wickets each, while Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, KKR lost openers Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine cheaply for 28 and three runs, respectively.

While Sunil Narine (three), Andre Russell (13) amd Karthik (6) too failed to click with the bat, Nitish Rana smashed a quick-fire knock of 58 runs while coming to bat No.3 spot.

Though Eoin Morgan (44) and Rahul Tripathi (36) shared a crucial 78-run stand for the seventh wicket to keep KKR's hopes alive, it was just not enough for the Knight Riders to cross the mark.

Anrich Nortje claimed three wickets, while Harshal Patel bagged two wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict KKR to a score of 210/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. 

Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Amit Mishra also contributed with a wicket each for Delhi.

Iyer was declared 'Man of the Match' for leading Delhi Capitals from front.

The victory saw Delhi Capitals once again climb up to the top spot in the IPL standings with three wins from four matches. KKR, on the other hand, are standing at the fifth spot with just two wins from four matches. 

 

 

