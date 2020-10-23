IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of Chennai Super Kings clash with hamstring injury

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of his side's second clash against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday due to a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old Indian opener suffered left leg hamstring during four-time champions Mumbai Indians defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in their twin Super Overs-thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on October 18.

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' clash against CSK, the franchise issued an official statement saying that Rohit has made good progress in the last four days, but he has been advised to take rest for the match against the Dhoni-led team.

"Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the official statement said.

In Sharma's absence, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard will lead the side against the Chennai franchise.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK today. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," Mumbai Indians added.

On a related note, Mumbai Indians are occupying the third place in the IPL 13 standings with a total of six wins in hand from nine matches they have played so far.

In the previous encounter between the two sides which was the opening clash of the tournament, CSK registered a comfortable five-wicket triumph over the Rohit Sharma-led team on September 19.

Jasprit Bumrah is just three wickets shy of reaching 100-wicket mark in the cash-rich league, while Pollard needs 37 runs to complete 3,000 IPL runs.