IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Netizens slam MS Dhoni for 'bullying' umpire Paul Reiffel to change his decision

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash at Dubai on Tuesday but CSK skipper MS Dhoni was slammed by netizens after the match for an incident that happened during the match.

Shardul Thakur was bowling to SRH’s Rashid Khan with 24 runs required off 11 balls and Thakur had delivered a full ball that pitched away from the batsman and it was declared a ‘wide’ by umpire Paul Reiffel.

The next delivery was similar and Reiffel again seemed to be declaring it a wide but Dhoni looked at the umpire and tried to tell him through his gesture that it was not a wide.

The next moment, Reiffel’s pulled back his arms and did not declare it a 'wide' ball. SRH skipper David Warner can be seen reacting angrily to umpire's call.

SRH managed to score 147/8 in their 20 overs and Dhoni-led CSK won the match by 20 runs.

But cricket fans and former players did not seem pleased with what happened in that over. Some fans tweeted that Dhoni bullied the umpire.

‘So called legend bullying umpire like always. Ban this franchise forever imo doesn't deserve to play at all’, was a reaction by a fan on Twitter.

‘That was not cricket from MS Dhoni, you can't put pressure on the umpire like that and also umpire should have gone with his decision. Dhoni is not bigger than the game of cricket. Last yr he came from outside to force the umpire to give it no ball, now forced to not give it a wide’, said another fan.

