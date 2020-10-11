IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav hit fifties as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav smashed a half-century each to help defending champions Mumbai Indians seal a comfortable five-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 163 runs to win, Mumbai Indians lost their skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply for five runs in what was his 150th appearance for the franchise.

Rohit's opening partner Quinton de Kock and first drop Suryakumar Yadav then notched up a fifty each besides sharing a 46-run stand for the second wicket.

After de Kock fell for 36-ball 53 runs, Suryakumar (32-ball 53) shared a half-century stand with Ishan Kishan (15-ball 28) to help Mumbai Indians chase down the target in 19.4 overs.

Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya scored the match-winning runs and remained unbeaten at the crease at their respective scores of 11 and 12.

For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis all chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan brought up an impressive unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 52 balls before skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed with 33-ball 42 runs to help their side post a decent total of 162 for four.

En route to his knock, Dhawan also completed 1,000 runs for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult were the only bowlers for Mumbai Indians who managed to grab two and a wicket, respectively.

De Kock was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good performance with the bat.

With the win, Mumbai Indians have climbed up to the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table. They now have five wins from seven matches.

Delhi, on the other hand, have dropped to the second spot with same number of wins but behind Mumbai Indians in net run rate.

Brief scores: DC 162/4 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26) lost to MI 166/5 wkts in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Suryakumar Yadav 53, Kagiso Rabada 2/28) by 5 wickets