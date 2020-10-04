हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gives a special gift to Rajasthan Royals six-machine Rahul Tewatia

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday (October 3) gave a special gift to all-rounder Rahula Tewatia after Rajasthan Royal's IPL 2020 clash against RCB in Abu Dhabi.

Pic courtesy: BCCI/IPL

Kohli gifted a signed jersey to Tewatia after ECB's 8-wicket win over RR. "Dear Rahul, Best wishes," Kohli wrote on the jersey following his own autograph on it. 

ICC shared the picture of Kohli and Tewatia and captioned the post: "A special autographed jersey from Virat Kohli to Rahul Tewatia Game recognises game."

Tewatia grabbed the headlines after his stellar show with the bat in Rajasthan Royals' clash against KXIP in Sharjah where he hit five sixes in an over against Sheldon Cottrell. Tewatia's quickfire 31-ball 53 helped the Royals chase down a record target of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab.

However, the Royals have failed to keep the momentum going and have lost their last two games. The Steve Smith-led side now have two wins in four games this season. Rajasthan Royals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs in Dubai before facing their second defeat in a row against RCB on Saturday. The Royals will now take on Mumbai Indians in their next game on Tuesday.

IPL 2020Virat KohliRahul Tewatia
