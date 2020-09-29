हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma reveals why he did not send Ishan Kishan for Super Over against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Monday (September 28) revealed that he decided not to send Ishan Kishan to bat in the Super Over in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore because the latter was physically tired.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma reveals why he did not send Ishan Kishan for Super Over against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Pic courtesy: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Monday (September 28) revealed that he decided not to send Ishan Kishan to bat in the Super Over in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore because the latter was physically tired.

"He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh," Rohit Sharma said.

Ishan played his first game of Indian Premier League 2020 on Monday and went on to score 99 off 58 balls to help Mumbai tie the game while chasing a stiff target of 2020 runs at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

"Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn't start well, I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have," the Mumbai Indians captain added.

Mumbai scored only seven runs from the Super Over and Virat Kohli-led RCB won the match comfortably. "Seven runs, you have to have luck on your side and get a wicket in the first two balls. And that unfortunate edge over fine leg made it two in two for them," said Rohit.

Mumbai Indians failed to score freely while chasing until Kishan and Kieron Pollard added that 119 runs off 51 balls for the fifth wicket.

"We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. Great innings by Ishan to get us back. Polly was brilliant as usual. Just that we didn't start well, I thought we could have got 200 with the batting we have. With Polly being there, anything can happen, and Ishan can hit it," Sharma said.

“We didn’t get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs and also lost three wickets. With Polly being there, anything can happen, Ishan was also hitting it well so we had the belief that we would get there. Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve more than us," he added.

