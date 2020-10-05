IPL 2020: Shane Watson's 'perfect game' tweet posted 1 day before CSK's 10-wicket win over KXIP goes viral

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson's 'prediction' tweet posted just a day before before his team's commanding 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash on Sunday (October 4) at Dubai went viral after CSK's win.

"The perfect game for CSK is coming," the 39-year-old had tweeted on October 3.

Watson was the star of the match as he scored an unbeaten 83 off 53 deliveries against KXIP on Sunday. Watson's stellar performance helped Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side register their second 10-wicket win in IPL history.

This was CSK's second win of the tournament in their fifth game after facing defeat in three consecutive matches. Chasing a target of 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis added an unbeaten 181 runs to help the Dhoni-led side register a commanding win. Plessis hit 87-run off 53 balls while Watson played scored 83 runs with three sixes.

CSK skipper Dhoni expressed hope that his team will continue to replicate this positive result in the remaining matches of the IPL 2020. "I think we did the small things. That's what was important to us. The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully, we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. [Watson] It's not about being more aggressive. He was hitting it well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in," Dhoni said after the match.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahul led from the front as he not only notched up a half-century of 63 runs but also stitched crucial partnership of 61 and 58 runs with Mayank Agarwal (19-ball 26) and Nicholas Pooran (17-ball 33) to help KXIP post a decent score of 178 for four in their stipulated 20 overs.