IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar advises CSK skipper MS Dhoni to do this to regain form before IPL 2021

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are officially out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after they played their last league stage game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (November 1). CSK defeated Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets to end their IPL 2020 campaign on a high.

CSK was already out of the tournament and by defeating KXIP they ended the journey of Punjab in IPL 2020 too. But what Dhoni said at the toss gave his fans a lot to cheer about. During the toss when commentator Danny Morrison had asked Dhoni whether this was the last time he was taking to the field wearing CSK jersey, Dhoni responded by saying ‘definitely not’.

Iconic Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar, who has also turned a commentator now, expressed happiness after hearing this and gave an advice to Dhoni ahead of the next IPL season.

“It certainly does (bring a smile on my face). He has been such a charismatic cricketer, he brings so much joy with his batting, with his wicketkeeping, and leadership qualities. And his general demeanor on and off the field, what a role model he has been. The more we see of MS Dhoni, the better we feel,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“So yes, definitely not. He has got to play on. Well, Sanga said it earlier on as well, he has got to play competitive cricket. Being in the nets is fine but unless he plays competitive cricket, particularly because he is at an age where the reflexes slow down. What do you tend to lose as you get older is your timing. Everything might look good. You look at yourself in the mirror, nothing has changed. You might actually lose a little bit of weight, you might go to the gym to get stronger and fitter. But your timing changes, the timing in the sense, you think your foot is going towards the ball, but it's just that much short for you getting a good drive or the ball going in the air,” he added.

Gavaskar noted that Dhoni could play domestic cricket to regain his form and score 400 runs in IPL 2021.

“These are little things he has to look at. That means he has to play domestic cricket. There might be no domestic cricket. In that case, not much can be done. But the more he plays competitive cricket, actually matches... in the nets, there will be no pressure, match brings pressure. If he does that, I think he will be good to score 400 runs next year as well,” Gavaskar said.