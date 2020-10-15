IPL 2020: This bowler delivers the fastest ball in IPL history at 156.22 kmph, breaks Dale Steyn's record

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje on Wednesday (October 14) delivered the fastest ball in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) at 156.22 kmph.

The South African pacer delivered the fastest ball in Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 clash against Rajasthan Royals and also went on to bowl the second-fastest and third-fastest deliveries in IPL at 155.21 kmph and 154.74 kmph, respectively. The record was previously held by South African speedster Dale Steyn, who had bowl the fastest ball at 154.40 kmph. After bowling the fastest delivery at 156.22 kmph, Nortje dismissed RR opener Jos Buttler on the very next ball.

Fastest Deliveries in IPL history:

Anrich Nortje 156.2

Anrich Nortje 155.2

Anrich Nortje 154.7

Dale Steyn 154.4

Kagiso Rabada 154.2

Nortje has so far played all eight games for his side Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and has been one of the leading wicket-takers for the side along with Rabada, who is on the top spot in the race for Purple Cap this season with 18 wickets from eight matches. Nortje is at the 10th spot on the list of highest wicket-takers this season with 10 wickets from 8 matches.

With the help of his brilliant spell of 2/32, Delhi Capitals managed to successfully defend the total of 161 runs against Rajasthan Royals and won the game by 13 runs to climb to the top spot on the points table.

Nortje was roped in by DC as a replacement for their ENgland all-rounder Chris Woakes and it would not be wrong to say that the South African has proved to be an important player for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 so far. Nortje and Rabada have formed a lethal partnership for DC pace attack and the duo were largely instrumental in helping DC defeat RR on Wednesday.