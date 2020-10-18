IPL 2020: This is the reason why MS Dhoni picked Ravindra Jadeja over Dwayne Bravo for the final over against Delhi Capitals

In a thrlling encounter, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE, on Saturday (October 17).

With Shreyas Iyer-led side needing 17 runs off the final over of the innings, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni left everyone surprised by asking Ravindra Jadeja to deliver the last over instead of Dwayne Bravo who is regarded as one of the best death over bowlers in the world. Jadeja was hit for three sixes by Axar Patel and Delhi Capitals won the match with one ball to spare.

After the match, Dhoni termed Bravo's bad fitness as the reason why he did not ask him to deliver the final over. "Bravo was not fit. He went out and didn't come back. The options were Jaddu and Karn. I went with Jaddu," said the CSK skipper.

Dhoni lauded Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan who batted superbly to score his maiden century in the IPL on Saturday. The CSK skipper, however, slammed his fielders for dropping several catches of Dhawan.

"Shikhar's wicket was important but we dropped him quite a number of times. If he keeps batting, he will keep the strike rate high. Also, the wicket played better in the second half, but we can't take the credit away from Shikhar," Dhoni added.

The CSK skipper also said there was a little bit of dew on the ground in the second half, which made it easier for the DC batsmen to score runs.

"There was difference between the first and second innings. The wicket behaved slightly better in the second, it came on a bit better. Batting was easier in the second innings but we can't take credit away from Shikhar. He batted really well and was supported well by the others," he noted.

Dhawan finished his innings unbeaten at 58-ball 101 runs, which was decorated with 14 boundaries and a six. Dhawan completed his century by picking up single on the last delivery of the penultimate over by Sam Curran. Dhawan was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock.