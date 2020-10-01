IPL 2020: Twitterati go crazy after spotting Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan during KKR vs RR match in Dubai

Netizens went crazy on Wednesday (September 30) after Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan within minutes. In the photos shared by fans, the Bollywood star can be seen sporting a long hair look with a red bandana tied on his head. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his son Aryan Khan and wife Gauri Khan.

One user tweeted, “King Khan in the house and he looks absolutely smashingFireFireFirePurple heartSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #RRvsKKR #ShahRukhKhan.” Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KKR Highlights: Gill, Bowlers Shine as Knights Beat Rajasthan by 37 Runs

Another wrote, “King Khan and Aryan Khan during the #RRvsKKR match today Purple heart #ShahRukhKhan.”

“We can’t see @iamsrk’s smile behind the mask, but the clapping hands express that our Baadshah is happy! #ShahRukhKhan #RRvsKKR #Dream11IPL”, one more user tweeted.

Some more HQ pictures of #ShahRukhKhan from the #KKRvsRR match. His happiness is evident even through the mask, as #KKR is on the verge of victory! #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/QInspR50Vt — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 30, 2020

Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had said that Shah Rukh will watch the between KKR and Rajasthan Royals. He said, “I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game.”