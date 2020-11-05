IPL 2020: Virat Kohli creates this crazy record on eve of his 32nd birthday

Virat Kohli turns 32 today (Thursday, November 5). The Indian skipper has been amongst the runs in IPL 2020 and right before his birthday, he has achieved a crazy record which is an ode to his tremendous fitness levels.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper ran an astonishing 302 runs out of his total of 460 runs in the league stage – a new tournament record (for the league stage). While Kohli has scored 460 runs 14 matches and is at a very respectable fifth position on the points table, he hasn’t been at his fluent best.

The fact that Kohli has still scored 460 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 122.01 without being at his best, describes his elite levels of athleticism.

Scoring 65% of the runs by running between the wickets in a tournament which is a hallmark for the big hits is a unique feat. Kohli, now 32, has been immensely successful as he has played some gritty knocks including 3 half-centuries. He is the second highest run-scorer for his side, right on the shoulder of Devdutt Padikkal, who has 472 runs to his name.

Kohli has thus highlighted a new way to approach the T20 format – even if you are not at your rip-smacking best, you can still be successful in the shortest formats which demands the best possible strike-rate.

While Kohli relies on taking quick one’s and two’s is not something new, this facet of the game being so critical and so successful is slowly coming to light.

Virat Kohli’s RCB have qualified for the Playoffs and will face SRH in the Playoffs eliminator on Friday (November 6).