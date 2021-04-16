IPL 2021: AB de Villiers turns 'guru', shares 'four-pointer' mantra that helped Virat Kohli regain form - WATCH

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up and on numerous occasion the right-handed batsman has single-handedly turned the course of the game into his team's favour. The 32-year-old recently played a match-defining knock of 73 from 49 balls in the second T20I against England, after which the India captain went to reveal that he took advice from his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers.

Weeks after the conclusion of the India-England series, the former South Africa cricketer has now went on to reveal his mantra, which helped Kohli return to form after being out on a duck in the series opener and finishing the contest as the leading run-scorer.

"I don't want to say. It's embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We (Kohli and De Villiers) spoke about couple of things away from the game and then also couple of technical things but it was very basic," the De Villiers said in a video uploaded by RCB on their Twitter handle.

"I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense -- at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn't surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff," the former South Africa international added.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers interview Part 2 AB de Villiers talks about the message he sent to Virat Kohli during the India England series, the youngsters who have impressed him at RCB, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/m9XMGpefqg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2021

"Four points -- see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language, and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points," De Villiers added.

Kohli has been in good touch and has so far led RCB to consecutive wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.