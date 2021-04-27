हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson to fly home via Doha after Australia suspend direct flights from India

The Australian government suspended all flights from India in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country that is currently hosting the IPL.  

IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson to fly home via Doha after Australia suspend direct flights from India
File image (Source: Twitter)

Stranded in India after the Australian government on Tuesday suspended all direct flights from the country, Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will fly out from Mumbai on April 28 just after midnight.

The two Aussies, who decided to leave the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), will return home via Doha like their Aussie teammate Andrew Tye did a couple of days back.

The Australian government suspended all flights from India in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country that is currently hosting the IPL.

"Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday)," confirmed an official to IANS.

Their departure could also open up an avenue for the other Aussie cricketers seeking to return home.

While the Australian government has refused to bring them back since it was the players' private trip and not part of the Australian cricket team tour, Mumbai Indians' Aussie batsman Chris Lynn has asked Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight since the cricket board takes 10 percent of the money earned by the players from the IPL.

Cricket Australia has, however, not committed itself to anything except for promising to liaise with the government and keeping in touch with the players.

If the situation gets worse and doesn't improve, most players will return via Doha like Zampa, Richardson, and Tye.

MI pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has expressed interest in staying back but he said that if things come to worst, he will be flying back via Doha.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021RCBCOVID-19ZampaRichardson
Next
Story

IPL 2021: After Cummins, Brett Lee joins India’s fight against COVID-19, donates 1 Bitcoin for purchase of oxygen supplies

Must Watch

PT14M45S

Zee Exclusive: What is the challenge of Delhi Police in COVID era?