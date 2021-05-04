IPL 2021: Amit Mishra, Wriddhiman Saha test COVID-19 positive, SRH vs MI clash in doubt

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. The development was first confirmed by Times of India.

Both the members were part of the ongoing IPL and SRH were scheduled to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

However, after the latest development it is unlikely that the match will go ahead as per schedule.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals also remain postponed after CSK players were forced into a week-long quarantine after COVID cases emerged in the camp.

COVID-19 has disrupted the proceedings of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, with Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier also testing positive for the virus, which also saw their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore get postponed.

(This is a developing story)