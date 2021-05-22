IPL 2021 anchor Neroli Meadows pens heartfelt message for Sanjana Ganesan and others after reaching Australia

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League came to a sudden halt after a series of COVID-19 cases started emerging inside the bio-bubble, forcing the BCCI, India's cricket governing body, to suspend the league midway.

While most foreign recruits in the cash-rich league didn't face any hassle to return to their motherland, the Australians had to extend their quarantine and look for an alternative route to get back home, owing to a ban on arrivals from India until at least May 15.

The Aussie cricketers and other staffs involved in the league landed on last Monday, almost two weeks after the suspension of the league.

Among the Australians involved in the league, television presenter Neroli Meadows earlier this week took to Instagram to express gratitude for the hospitality she recieved during the course of the tournament and also extended her support to India, which is currently facing one of the worst COVID-19 crisis.

"Thank you India for having me. My heart breaks for everything you are going through. I have fallen in love with your kindness and generosity of spirit. I hope things improve quickly for all of you. The fact my colleagues were asking me each day how I was going and how my family was coping, when all the while each and every one of you were going through your own personal heartache - that is just beyond considerate. You are amazing humans," Meadows wrote on Instagram and tagged her colleague Sanjana Ganesan along with others.

Meadows was part of the BYJU’s Cricket Live program along with Ganesan and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee.

IPL 2021 window possibilities

As per a report, BCCI is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish IPL 2021.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.

"Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said.

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November.