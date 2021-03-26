IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar hits first nets session with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai all-rounder and son of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun, hit the ground running with the Mumbai Indian team for the season’s first training session. The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began training in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on April 9.

Arjun Tendulkar, who made his Mumbai debut during Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy earlier this year, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. The left-arm paceman joined the likes of former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and batsman Saurabh Tiwary for the MI training camp.

“It always feels nice when you come out of quarantine. It’s good that you can finally hit the ground, get to roll you arm over and face some balls,” Chawla, who was bought for Rs 2.4 crore during the IPL 2021 auctions last month, said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

Jharkhand southpaw Saurabh Tiwary revealed that it felt like they had just arrived from Abu Dhabi. “It feels like we have just got back from Abu Dhabi and we are back in the next training camp. Many of the players are not here but most of the players who are here look fit and ready,” Tiwary said in the video.

Arjun Tendulkar was seen bowling in the nets to the likes of Australian opener Chris Lynn, who is one of the overseas Mumbai Indians already in the country.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday (March 24) arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Indians wrote, “Our MasterMInd has checked in. Great to have you back, @MahelaJay! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021."

A few members of the Delhi Capitals’ squad, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The players arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and they will now undergo quarantine until March 30.

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.