IPL 2021 auction: 292 players go under the hammer, all eyes on likes of Harbhajan and Glenn Maxwell

The auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to take place in Chennai on Thursday (February 18) from 3pm onwards. All eyes will be on the eight franchises as the look to fill up the gaps in their squad for the upcoming 14th edition of the IPL, which in all likelihood will take place in the months of April and May.

The mini-auction this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises, with 61 vacancies to be filled by the teams. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Here is a look at the squad, their purse and their vacancies...

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Purse: Rs 37.85 cr; Slots left: 9 ; Overseas slots left: 3

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Purse: Rs 19.90 cr; Slots left: 6; Overseas slots left: 1

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Purse: Rs 53.20 cr; Slots left: 9; Overseas slots left: 5

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Purse: Rs 10.75 cr; Slots left: 8; Overseas slots left: 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Purse: Rs 35.40 cr ; Slots left: 11; Overseas slots left: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Purse: Rs 10.75 cr; Slots left: 3; Overseas slots left: 1

Delhi Capitals (DC):

Purse: Rs 13.40 cr; Slots left: 8; Overseas slots left: 3

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Purse: Rs 15.35 cr; Slots left: 7; Overseas slots left: 4

You can watch Live Streaming of the IPL 2021 auction on Disney+ Hotstar.

(with agency inputs)