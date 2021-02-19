IPL 2021 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders full squad and player list

KKR IPL 2021 player list: Kolkata Knight Riders roped in several game changers in the mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The franchise had retained almost its core unit ahead of the auctions, and on Thursday the team added experienced Shakib al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh in their squad.

Apart from the duo, the team also roped in Karun Nair, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi among others in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell, who had a quiet outing in UAE last year, would look to make up for it in the upcoming edition. The current KKR unit looks balanced with young India opener Shubman Gill leading the batting. Apart from him the team also have Dinesh Karthik and England limited-over captain Eoin Morgan in their ranks.

With the ball, Lockie Fergusion proved to be great addition in the previous edition, and the Kiwi cricketer would hope for a similar show this time. Varun Chakravarthy, who was initially named in India's T20 squad against Australia based on his exploits in IPL 2020, will take this opportunity to get a recall in the squad, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert

Purchased: Shakib al Hasan (3.2 crores), Karun Nair (50 lakhs), Ben Cutting (75 lakhs), Harbhajan Singh (2 crores), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakhs), Pawan Negi (50 lakhs), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakhs), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakhs)

Released: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton