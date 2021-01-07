IPL 2021 auction likely to be held on February 21: Report

The auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is likely to held in February next month. As per a report in Espncricinfo, the auction is set to take place on February 11, and the eight franchises are asked to submit the lists of retained and released players by January 20.

The key decisions were taken during a virtual meeting of the IPL Governing Council on Monday. As of now the schedule and venue for the upcoming season is yet to be decided.

The venue for the auction has also not been finalised yet, but as per the report it will take place in the gap between the first and second Test of the India-England series, which starts from February. The first two matches are scheduled to take place in Chennai, with the first starting from February 5-9, followed by the second taking place from February 13-17.

The meeting which was headed by Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the IPL Governing Council, was also attended by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha.

The report further mentioned that with Covid cases still on the rise in India, the IPL council have retained UAE as one of the options for the venue in the upcoming season.

There have been no new addition in the franchises and the eight regular teams will tussle in the cash-rich T20 league.