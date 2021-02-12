IPL 2021 auction: Sreesanth excluded from players list, vows to keep fighting

The IPL 2021 auction list was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and one of the prominent names missing from the list of 292 players is former India paceman S. Sreesanth. The Kerala fast bowler had registered his name for the IPL 2021 auction which will take place in Chennai on February 18 from 3pm onwards for a base price of Rs 75 lakhs.

Sreesanth, who made his comeback into first-class cricket recently at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, expressed his disappointment by posting a message on Instagram.

“It was honestly disappointing not to make the cut but I am really alright. If I can wait 8 years to make a comeback into cricket, I can wait for some more time. No more sympathies are needed because guys I am absolutely happy,” Sreesanth said in the lengthy video posted on Instagram.

“I have to make sure that I work hard and if I make it there next season then it is good and if not then maybe next season. I look up to lot of people around the world and what I have learned is that you need the support of your fans. I am in Wayanad and we just finished our Vijay Hazare Trophy camp and we are off to Bangalore next,” he added.

The Kerala speedster last played in the IPL back in 2013, representing Rajasthan Royals (RR). Previously 1114 cricketers threw their hat in the ring for the auction. The same has now been reduced to 292 players, out of which 164 are Indians.

Earlier, before the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he played five matches, Sreesanth said that he had communication from various IPL franchises. In the T20 tournament, he picked up four wickets.