Taliban bans IPL 2021, no place for 'anti-Islamic' content

Fans of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Afghanistan will have to give the T20 league a miss this season, as the new Taliban regime have banned it’s telecast. The IPL 2021 resumed in the United Arab Emirates – an Islamic state – on Sunday (September 19) with a game between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The UAE leg of the IPL 2021 will not be telecast in Afghanistan due to possible ‘anti-Islam contents’ that could be aired during the programming. Afghanistan are now under the control of the Taliban regime.

Top Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman are taking part in IPL 2021. The Taliban have banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports – and women have been completely banned from playing sport. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist, M Ibrahim Momand, sent out a tweet stating that due to possible anti-Islam content, girls dancing and the attendance of barred hair women in the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban, IPL broadcast is banned in the country.

Even though the hardline Islamists have shown they do not mind men playing cricket, pulling together a match in the capital Kabul shortly after foreign forces withdrew, Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai, Afghanistan’s new director-general for sports, had last week declined to answer as to whether women will be allowed to play sports — deferring it for top-level Taliban leaders to decide. The takeover has called into question the future of Afghanistan’s participation in Test matches, as under International Cricket Council regulations, nations must also have an active women’s team.

Earlier, Australia’s cricket chiefs threatened to cancel a historic maiden Test between the two countries — set to take place in November — after a senior Taliban official went on television to say it was ‘not necessary’ for women to play.