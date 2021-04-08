IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to feature in animated series, wife Sakshi Dhoni to produce it

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will soon be seen in an ‘animated’ avatar announcing he’s producing an animated spy series titled ‘Captain 7’. The first season of series, which is based on Dhoni himself, is currently in pre-production and will release its first season in 2022.

The ‘7’ in the title is derived from Dhoni’s famous jersey No. 7 which became synonymous with his name in the cricketing world during his storied international career. He continues to don the number for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

The project is a joint venture between Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh’s production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO). It has been billed as the India’s first ‘animated spy universe’.

“The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket,” Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year in August, said in a statement on Wednesday (April 7).

Sakshi has promised the series will be a show full of adventure. “When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board,” she said.

The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO’s first foray into content. Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter a new territory with ‘Captain 7’ which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.